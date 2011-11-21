Components | November 21, 2011
Renesas Electronics to market TPS-1 device worldwide
Renesas Electronics announced the availability of the TPS-1 PROFINET IO (input/output) device chip and the associated TPS-1 starter kit based on the signed licensing agreement with KW-Software, a Phoenix Contact Group company.
As a result of the collaboration with KW-Software, Renesas is providing the TPS-1 device and first level support through its sales network, while KW-Software is providing second level support and system support based on its competence in automation systems and software. The TPS-1 component – a single-chip PROFINET IO device interface – has been jointly developed by the companies Siemens and Phoenix Contact. KW-Software is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Phoenix Contact.
The TPS-1 is a highly integrated single-chip device used to build factory and machine networks that support PROFINET, an Ethernet-based next-generation industrial protocol promoted through the international PROFIBUS & PROFINET organization. This has more than 1,400 members worldwide, including Siemens and Phoenix Contact, both leading vendors of industrial equipment in Germany.
The TPS-1 device to be sold by Renesas under the terms of the agreement is a device for Ethernet-based internal factory networks with the following features:
* Two Ethernet connection ports with integrated IRT-capable switch and PHYs
* Built-in PROFINET industrial protocol with RT and IRT support, Conformance Class C
* No external RAM required (reduced system-level cost)
In particular, the TPS-1 supports PROFINET IRT, which delivers best-in-class, real-time performance with the PROFINET protocol. In addition, the TPS-1 device is developed based on design concepts that include maintaining component costs at a level no higher than earlier protocols.
This helps reduce the barriers to converting existing equipment that supports the PROFIBUS and INTERBUS industrial protocols. Specifically, the TPS-1 device incorporates the necessary memory, reducing the number of additional components needed. The TPS-1 device is therefore ideal for applications such as compact remote I/O devices, drives and other industrial peripherals. The starter kit allows a quick and easy implementation of the TPS-1 device into customers’ systems.
Availability
Samples of the TPS-1 are available now. Mass production is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2012 in Europe, the U.S. and Japan. Renesas intends to market TPS-1 products supporting the PROFINET protocol to the Ethernet-based factory network field, a market which is expected to grow at a two-digit annual rate.
The TPS-1 is a highly integrated single-chip device used to build factory and machine networks that support PROFINET, an Ethernet-based next-generation industrial protocol promoted through the international PROFIBUS & PROFINET organization. This has more than 1,400 members worldwide, including Siemens and Phoenix Contact, both leading vendors of industrial equipment in Germany.
The TPS-1 device to be sold by Renesas under the terms of the agreement is a device for Ethernet-based internal factory networks with the following features:
* Two Ethernet connection ports with integrated IRT-capable switch and PHYs
* Built-in PROFINET industrial protocol with RT and IRT support, Conformance Class C
* No external RAM required (reduced system-level cost)
In particular, the TPS-1 supports PROFINET IRT, which delivers best-in-class, real-time performance with the PROFINET protocol. In addition, the TPS-1 device is developed based on design concepts that include maintaining component costs at a level no higher than earlier protocols.
This helps reduce the barriers to converting existing equipment that supports the PROFIBUS and INTERBUS industrial protocols. Specifically, the TPS-1 device incorporates the necessary memory, reducing the number of additional components needed. The TPS-1 device is therefore ideal for applications such as compact remote I/O devices, drives and other industrial peripherals. The starter kit allows a quick and easy implementation of the TPS-1 device into customers’ systems.
Availability
Samples of the TPS-1 are available now. Mass production is scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2012 in Europe, the U.S. and Japan. Renesas intends to market TPS-1 products supporting the PROFINET protocol to the Ethernet-based factory network field, a market which is expected to grow at a two-digit annual rate.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments