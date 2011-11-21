Magma’s Titan adopted by Fujitsu Semiconductor

Magma Design Automation's Titan Analog Design Accelerator (Titan ADX) was adopted by Fujitsu Semiconductor.

Titan ADX was selected by Fujitsu Semiconductor after an extensive evaluation in which the software was used to optimize and port a variety of analog intellectual property (IP) circuits to new design specifications and processes. The evaluation demonstrated Titan ADX’s ability to increase designer productivity, to accelerate turnaround time on systems on chip (SoCs) and to reduce the cost of analog design and reuse.



“Fujitsu Semiconductor produces a variety of large-scale integration (LSI) circuits for automotive, consumer, industrial, networking, and wireless applications,” said Masaru Ito, director of the Technology Development Division, IP & Technology Development and Manufacturing Unit of Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited. “To keep up with our customers’ changing demands, we need to minimize development time. With the seamless integration of Titan ADX’s optimization technology into our existing analog design flow, we can now very quickly change the specifications such as reducing the power budget on an LSI design, and port our analog IP to new processes. This improvement in our design flow efficiency enables us to deliver our next-generation LSI circuits on time while reducing development costs.”