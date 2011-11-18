Components | November 18, 2011
Innolas delivers the first 450mm System
Innolas Semiconductor GmbH has received the first contract for a 450 mm System.
In the semiconductor industry the 300 mm wafer has become the industry standard. The continuous pressure on prices then requires a consequent price reduction.
This can be realised by increases in productivity and chip yield. To achieve this, the Chip-industry has a new concept: Wafers with a diameter of 450 mm.
In comparison to the 200 mm and 300 mm sizes used up to now, it should be possible to obtain an increase of up to 80 percent of microcircuit elements per wafer. At the same time a reduction in cost per Chip is expected. In order to achieve this target a major research effort has to be made – not only in the Wafer production but also in the fabrication, handling and marking systems.
Innolas Semiconductor GmbH has received the first contract for a 450 mm System. For this application the high-quality processing methods will be further developed and fine-tuned, using Edge-Grip and the newest handling technology, which have already been proven on the smaller wafers. The system will be delivered in the spring of 2012.
