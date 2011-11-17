TowerJazz signs MoU

TowerJazz announced today it has signed a non-exclusive MOU with a European entity to seek process transfer opportunities and projects in India and Brazil.

TowerJazz will supply training, manufacturing know-how, project management and technical support and its partner will supply the intellectual property licenses, supporting services and training.



"TowerJazz envisions the Indian and the Brazilian semiconductor markets to be among the highest growth potential markets in the world, and decided to join efforts with a world leader in nanoelectronics research to collaborate in the field of technology transfer to support this growing trend. Both India and Brazil are emerging as promising markets in the semiconductor industry. It is estimated that India will be at hundreds of billions of dollars total semiconductor market by 2020", a statement by the company said.