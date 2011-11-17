Jury clears Micron of antitrust

Micron Technology, Inc. today confirmed that a jury in the California state court antitrust trial of Rambus Inc. v. Micron Technology et al. reached a verdict in its favor, clearing Micron of any and all liability.

Rambus alleged that Micron, Hynix Semiconductor Inc. and others conspired to keep Rambus-designed DRAM (RDRAM) chips out of the memory market. In a trial presided over by Judge James McBride in California Superior Court in San Francisco, a jury found in favor of Micron on all counts.



"We are very pleased that the jury considered all the evidence at issue in this case and determined that Rambus' allegations against the Company were completely without merit," said Steve Appleton, Micron's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The jury's verdict validates our assertion that Micron acted in accordance with the law and consistent with its values of innovation and fair competition in the marketplace."