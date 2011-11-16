Infineon releases Q4 results – predicts drop in 2012

Infineon had a total segment result of 195 Eur million in Q4 a decrease of eight percent from the prior quarter.

- Quarterly sales of Euro 1.038 billion almost flat sequentially; Total Segment Result margin of 18.8 percent- 2011 fiscal year: 21 percent sales growth to Euro 4.0 billion at 19.7 percent Total Segment Result margin with Group net income in excess of Euro 1 billion mark all-time highs for the current portfolio. Euro 308 million of cash returned to the capital markets, diluted share count reduced by circa 2.5 percent- Outlook for the first quarter of the 2012 fiscal year: sales to decline about ten percent; Total Segment Result margin to be 13 to 14 percent- FY 2012 outlook: Revenue expected to be down a mid single digit percentage versus the 2011 fiscal year with a low to mid teens percentage for Total Segment Result marginDue to caution in the market, Infineon said it now expects a sequential revenue decline of about 10 percent and 13 to 14 percent for the first quarter of the 2012 fiscal year. It expects 2012 revenue to be down a mid-single digit percentage from the fiscal year that ended in September 2011.