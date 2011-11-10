Swissbit’s ability to deliver is unaffected

Despite the severe flooding in Thailand, deliveries by Swissbit AG remain unaffected.

"Our suppliers are neither directly nor indirectly affected and there is no danger of delivery bottlenecks now or in the coming months. This will also be the case if demand for solid-state disks (SSDs) should rise strongly", a press release states.



Market researchers iSuppli had predicted widespread production difficulties for the hard-drive industry that could persist for up to six months. As a result, almost 28 per cent fewer hard disk drives (HDDs) were delivered than in the third quarter of 2011. This could lead to manufacturers of industrial PCs increasingly turning to SSDs instead of HDDs.



Swissbit produces DRAM and NAND flash-based storage systems in its own plant in Berlin. Its flash and DRAM components are supplied by Hynix, Micron Technologies, Samsung, Toshiba and Winbond.