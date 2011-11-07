SemiSouth signs with Power Integrations

Power Integrations announced an agreement with SemiSouth Laboratories to act as a sales representative for SemiSouth’s innovative range of silicon carbide (SiC) diodes and JFETs worldwide with the exception of Europe.

In 2010, Power Integrations announced a strategic investment in the Mississippi-based SiC producer, which included an equity investment, a technology license and other financial commitments to support the continued expansion of SemiSouth’s SiC manufacturing operations.



Comments Ben Sutherland, vice president of sales at Power Integrations: “SemiSouth’s rugged, ultra-efficient SiC JFETs and diodes are a natural extension of our product line, perfectly complementing products such as TOPSwitch™ and TinySwitch™ which are used in standby power supplies for many high-power systems. With the SemiSouth SiC JFET and diode portfolio, we will be able to address the main power conversion and inversion circuits in those same applications by replacing silicon diodes, MOSFETS and IGBTs with higher-performance SiC technology.”



Added Dieter Liesabeths, vice president of sales for SemiSouth: “The growth of applications that benefit from extremely high levels of efficiency, such as solar energy and electric vehicles, is creating significant opportunities for our high-efficiency SiC power devices. This agreement with Power Integrations will substantially increase our sales and support bandwidth in regions where PI has a very robust presence.”