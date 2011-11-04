© Elmos Semiconductor

Elmos sales and earnings on schedule

Sales of ELMOS Semiconductor AG grew by 7.2% in the third quarter of 2011 compared to the prior-year period, adjusted by the sale of the special packaging business as of the end of 2010, coming to 48.0 million Euro (adjusted Q3 2010: 44.7 million Euro).

Without consideration of this sale transaction, sales grew by 3.6% (Q3 2010: 46.3 million Euro). With respect to the regional sales performance, the continued positive trend in the region Asia/Pacific is worth pointing out. Sales generated in this region over the quarter under review went up by more than 50% compared to the prior-year period. The region's share in group sales thus increased to 19.2% (Q3 2010: 13.1%).



The gross profit went up to 23.1 million Euro (Q3 2010: 22.4 million Euro). The gross margin thus amounted to 48.1% (Q3 2010: 48.3%). Research and development expenses were raised on schedule for broadening the product portfolio, coming to 8.3 million Euro (Q3 2010: 7.3 million Euro). As a result of this, the EBIT reached 6.9 million Euro (Q3 2010: 7.4 million Euro), and the net income was 5.3 million Euro (Q3 2010: 5.2 million Euro). Earnings per share were generated in the amount of 0.27 Euro (Q3 2010: 0.27 Euro).



“We confirm our 2011 forecast. Due to the rather defensive ordering behavior of our customers at present, sales in 2011 will reach the lower range of the stated margin of 190 to 200 million Euro. On the other hand, though, the operating efficiency has developed rather positively in the course of the year. Therefore ELMOS now anticipates an EBIT margin of more than 13%,”says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of ELMOS Semiconductor AG.



In the first nine months, ELMOS achieved sales of 145.3 million Euro (9M 2010: 136.1 million Euro). The gross profit climbed to 66.2 million Euro (9M 2010: 60.6 million Euro). Over the nine-month period, the EBIT increased to 19.1 million Euro, and the net income grew to 13.8 million Euro (9M 2010: 15.6 and 10.5 million Euro, respectively).