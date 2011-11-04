© Elmos Semiconductor Components | November 04, 2011
Elmos sales and earnings on schedule
Sales of ELMOS Semiconductor AG grew by 7.2% in the third quarter of 2011 compared to the prior-year period, adjusted by the sale of the special packaging business as of the end of 2010, coming to 48.0 million Euro (adjusted Q3 2010: 44.7 million Euro).
Without consideration of this sale transaction, sales grew by 3.6% (Q3 2010: 46.3 million Euro). With respect to the regional sales performance, the continued positive trend in the region Asia/Pacific is worth pointing out. Sales generated in this region over the quarter under review went up by more than 50% compared to the prior-year period. The region's share in group sales thus increased to 19.2% (Q3 2010: 13.1%).
The gross profit went up to 23.1 million Euro (Q3 2010: 22.4 million Euro). The gross margin thus amounted to 48.1% (Q3 2010: 48.3%). Research and development expenses were raised on schedule for broadening the product portfolio, coming to 8.3 million Euro (Q3 2010: 7.3 million Euro). As a result of this, the EBIT reached 6.9 million Euro (Q3 2010: 7.4 million Euro), and the net income was 5.3 million Euro (Q3 2010: 5.2 million Euro). Earnings per share were generated in the amount of 0.27 Euro (Q3 2010: 0.27 Euro).
“We confirm our 2011 forecast. Due to the rather defensive ordering behavior of our customers at present, sales in 2011 will reach the lower range of the stated margin of 190 to 200 million Euro. On the other hand, though, the operating efficiency has developed rather positively in the course of the year. Therefore ELMOS now anticipates an EBIT margin of more than 13%,”says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of ELMOS Semiconductor AG.
In the first nine months, ELMOS achieved sales of 145.3 million Euro (9M 2010: 136.1 million Euro). The gross profit climbed to 66.2 million Euro (9M 2010: 60.6 million Euro). Over the nine-month period, the EBIT increased to 19.1 million Euro, and the net income grew to 13.8 million Euro (9M 2010: 15.6 and 10.5 million Euro, respectively).
The gross profit went up to 23.1 million Euro (Q3 2010: 22.4 million Euro). The gross margin thus amounted to 48.1% (Q3 2010: 48.3%). Research and development expenses were raised on schedule for broadening the product portfolio, coming to 8.3 million Euro (Q3 2010: 7.3 million Euro). As a result of this, the EBIT reached 6.9 million Euro (Q3 2010: 7.4 million Euro), and the net income was 5.3 million Euro (Q3 2010: 5.2 million Euro). Earnings per share were generated in the amount of 0.27 Euro (Q3 2010: 0.27 Euro).
“We confirm our 2011 forecast. Due to the rather defensive ordering behavior of our customers at present, sales in 2011 will reach the lower range of the stated margin of 190 to 200 million Euro. On the other hand, though, the operating efficiency has developed rather positively in the course of the year. Therefore ELMOS now anticipates an EBIT margin of more than 13%,”says Dr. Anton Mindl, CEO of ELMOS Semiconductor AG.
In the first nine months, ELMOS achieved sales of 145.3 million Euro (9M 2010: 136.1 million Euro). The gross profit climbed to 66.2 million Euro (9M 2010: 60.6 million Euro). Over the nine-month period, the EBIT increased to 19.1 million Euro, and the net income grew to 13.8 million Euro (9M 2010: 15.6 and 10.5 million Euro, respectively).
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments