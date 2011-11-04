NXP’s NFC solution implemented in Google's Galaxy Nexus

The Galaxy Nexus from Google incorporates the fully integrated near field communication (NFC) solution PN65N from Dutch chip manufacturer NXP Semiconductors N.V.

Featuring a NFC radio controller and an embedded Secure Element, the PN65N is also fully validated and integrated on the latest release of Android 4.0, also refered to as Ice Cream Sandwich.



“NXP is the undisputed market leader in NFC and the only company that offers the complete NFC product portfolio including software, radio controller, Secure Element, and NFC tags. This enables us to deliver not only components but total solutions to our customers worldwide,” said Jeff Miles, vice president, mobile transactions, NXP Semiconductors. “Working with Google on two Nexus devices demonstrates our unparalled leadership in the NFC space”.