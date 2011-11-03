Micrel add MEMS manufacturing capability in USA

Micrel has begun MEMS (MicroElectroMechanical Systems) manufacturing at its San Jose, California-based wafer and foundry operations.

The Company has started production with a major MEMS manufacturer representing a significant percentage of the existing foundry capacity and is developing production MEMS processes for several other start ups. Micrel is one of the few 6-inch fabs in the United States offering MEMS manufacturing capability.



In preparation for the ramp-up, Micrel committed several million dollars in capital, initiated 3D front-to-back alignment capability and acquired a new state-of-the-art DRIE etch machine. The system precisely etches very deep trenches, Through Silicon Vias (TSV) and the very large cavities required for today's advanced MEMS products.



"We are very excited to be able to provide MEMS services in our foundry," noted Guy Gandenberger, vice president, worldwide operations and foundry business unit for Micrel. "We have already successfully achieved the milestone of full production for our primary MEMS customer. In addition, we have set aside additional capacity for other MEMS customers with the capability for expansion when required."