Components | November 03, 2011
ON Semi with multi-channel LED driver
ON Semiconductor introduced the NCP1840, a multi-LED driver with the ability to drive up to eight LEDs independently, using any illumination pattern the user creates.
The NCP1840 is ideal for multi-LED status indicators that communicate status and diagnostic conditions to the user, and can help differentiate an end product via LED animation.
By utilizing the NCP1840, engineers can offload some of the work normally handled by the processor in their system design, as it no longer needs to directly control each individual LED. Current and dimming level programming is conveniently done by writing to and reading registers via a serial interface that uniformly controls the brightness and blink rate of each LED. LED brightness levels can be controlled logarithmically —rather than linearly— to accommodate natural eye viewing with no brightness distortion.
“The NCP1840 sets itself apart from other high end LED drivers, thanks to the variety of innovative features it incorporates, so that engineering teams are not faced with having to compromise on design concepts,” said Ryan Cameron, vice president of Custom Industrial and Timing Products at ON Semiconductor. “This device helps OEMs cost-effectively use dynamic LED illumination to communicate product status, diagnostic feedback, and to differentiate their products in increasingly competitive environments.”
The device is offered in a Pb-free, RoHS compliant 4 mm x 4 mm QFN-20 package, and supports an operating temperature range of -40 ⁰C to +85 ⁰C. The NCP1840 is priced at $0.94 per unit in 1,000 unit quantities.
