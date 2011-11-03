Qualcomm with USD 1.06<em>bn</em> in net income for 4Q

Qualcomm Incorporated results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year ended September 25, 2011.

“I am very pleased with our performance this year as we delivered record revenues, earnings and MSM chipset shipments, driven by the popularity of smartphones, continued adoption of 3G technologies, particularly in emerging regions, and our industry-leading patent portfolio,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm. “The breadth and depth of our chipset roadmap, extensive licensing program and diverse set of global partnerships position us well for strong revenue and earnings growth in fiscal 2012. We are excited about the upcoming commercial launch of our groundbreaking Snapdragon multimode LTE solution and continue to invest in and execute on our strategic priorities to drive profitable growth.”



GAAP Results



• Revenues: USD 4.12 billion, up 39 percent year-over-year (y-o-y) and 14 percent sequentially

• Operating income: USD 1.24 billion, up 29 percent y-o-y and 11 percent sequentially

• Net income: USD 1.06 billion, up 22 percent y-o-y and 2 percent sequentially.

• Operating cash flow: USD 1.82 billion, up 67 percent y-o-y; 44 percent of revenues



Fiscal 2011



• Revenues: USD 14.96 billion, up 36 percent y-o-y

• Operating income: USD 5.03 billion, up 35 percent y-o-y

• Net income: USD 4.26 billion, up 31 percent y-o-y

• Operating cash flow: USD 4.90 billion, up 20 percent y-o-y; 33 percent of revenues