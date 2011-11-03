Components | November 03, 2011
Qualcomm with USD 1.06<em>bn</em> in net income for 4Q
Qualcomm Incorporated results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year ended September 25, 2011.
“I am very pleased with our performance this year as we delivered record revenues, earnings and MSM chipset shipments, driven by the popularity of smartphones, continued adoption of 3G technologies, particularly in emerging regions, and our industry-leading patent portfolio,” said Dr. Paul E. Jacobs, chairman and CEO of Qualcomm. “The breadth and depth of our chipset roadmap, extensive licensing program and diverse set of global partnerships position us well for strong revenue and earnings growth in fiscal 2012. We are excited about the upcoming commercial launch of our groundbreaking Snapdragon multimode LTE solution and continue to invest in and execute on our strategic priorities to drive profitable growth.”
GAAP Results
• Revenues: USD 4.12 billion, up 39 percent year-over-year (y-o-y) and 14 percent sequentially
• Operating income: USD 1.24 billion, up 29 percent y-o-y and 11 percent sequentially
• Net income: USD 1.06 billion, up 22 percent y-o-y and 2 percent sequentially.
• Operating cash flow: USD 1.82 billion, up 67 percent y-o-y; 44 percent of revenues
Fiscal 2011
• Revenues: USD 14.96 billion, up 36 percent y-o-y
• Operating income: USD 5.03 billion, up 35 percent y-o-y
• Net income: USD 4.26 billion, up 31 percent y-o-y
• Operating cash flow: USD 4.90 billion, up 20 percent y-o-y; 33 percent of revenues
GAAP Results
• Revenues: USD 4.12 billion, up 39 percent year-over-year (y-o-y) and 14 percent sequentially
• Operating income: USD 1.24 billion, up 29 percent y-o-y and 11 percent sequentially
• Net income: USD 1.06 billion, up 22 percent y-o-y and 2 percent sequentially.
• Operating cash flow: USD 1.82 billion, up 67 percent y-o-y; 44 percent of revenues
Fiscal 2011
• Revenues: USD 14.96 billion, up 36 percent y-o-y
• Operating income: USD 5.03 billion, up 35 percent y-o-y
• Net income: USD 4.26 billion, up 31 percent y-o-y
• Operating cash flow: USD 4.90 billion, up 20 percent y-o-y; 33 percent of revenues
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments