Components | November 02, 2011
Invensas acquires ALLVIA 3D-IC Packaging Technology
Invensas Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, has acquired the patent assets of ALLVIA, Inc.
In addition, Invensas has entered into a two-year collaborative partnership with ALLVIA to further develop technology and intellectual property (IP) in the 3-dimensional integrated circuit (3D-IC) packaging space.
The majority of the 64 acquired patents and patent applications from ALLVIA relate to 3D-IC, including through-silicon via (TSV) technology and silicon interposer technology, which is often known as 2.5D. Future generation memory and mobile products require interposer and 3D-IC based packaging technologies to meet challenging data bandwidth and power reduction requirements.
"We are delighted to close this deal with ALLVIA, a pioneer of 3D-IC technology since 1997, and the company that coined the industry term through-silicon via (TSV)," said Simon McElrea, president, Invensas Corporation. "This IP portfolio purchase, along with our collaboration on further 3D-IC development marks another important step on Invensas' path of continued innovation in vital next-generation packaging technologies."
"This critical collaboration with a leading innovator in advanced semiconductor packaging will allow our interposer and TSV technology to reach the market more broadly and more quickly," said Sergey Savastiouk, chief executive officer, ALLVIA, Inc. "With Invensas as an on-going IP development partner, we are confident that we can continue to create and refine the 3D-IC solutions needed in the marketplace."
The majority of the 64 acquired patents and patent applications from ALLVIA relate to 3D-IC, including through-silicon via (TSV) technology and silicon interposer technology, which is often known as 2.5D. Future generation memory and mobile products require interposer and 3D-IC based packaging technologies to meet challenging data bandwidth and power reduction requirements.
"We are delighted to close this deal with ALLVIA, a pioneer of 3D-IC technology since 1997, and the company that coined the industry term through-silicon via (TSV)," said Simon McElrea, president, Invensas Corporation. "This IP portfolio purchase, along with our collaboration on further 3D-IC development marks another important step on Invensas' path of continued innovation in vital next-generation packaging technologies."
"This critical collaboration with a leading innovator in advanced semiconductor packaging will allow our interposer and TSV technology to reach the market more broadly and more quickly," said Sergey Savastiouk, chief executive officer, ALLVIA, Inc. "With Invensas as an on-going IP development partner, we are confident that we can continue to create and refine the 3D-IC solutions needed in the marketplace."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments