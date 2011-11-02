Besi to cut 12 percent of workforce

Netherlands based Besi has announced plans to reduce its personnel costs over the next 12 months by € 8.5 million on an annual basis -by reducing approximately 12% of their worldwide workforce of 1,775.

The majority of job cuts will occur in 2012 the company said. Approximately two thirds of the losses will be to temporary personnel and the balance primarily from contract personnel.



The plan focuses primarily on the reduction of temporary production personnel in Asia and, to a lesser extent, contract operations and overhead related personnel in Europe.



Besi said it anticipates that it will incur charges not exceeding approximately € 3 million in connection with the proposed plan of which approximately € 0.2 million is anticipated to be recorded in Q4 2011.