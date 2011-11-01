ARM acquires Prolific, Inc

ARM today announced that it has acquired Prolific, Inc., which develops IC design optimization software tools.

The acquisition augments ARM's strategy to provide innovative physical IP products that will enable the ARM partnership to continue to lead in the implementation of highly integrated, low-power system-on-chip solutions, the company said in a statement.



“We have been successfully collaborating with Prolific for a number of years,” said Simon Segars, EVP and GM, Physical IP Division, ARM. "The technology and expertise that will come with this acquisition will expand our capabilities to accelerate ecosystem adoption of advanced process nodes at 20nm and below.”



"Prolific has a long history of improving the efficiency of complex physical design process flows," said Paul de Dood, President and Founder of Prolific, Inc. "The ARM partnership will benefit from faster time to market for advanced node solutions through the addition of Prolific’s leading-edge optimization tools, which enable optimum power, performance and area with accelerated development timelines.”