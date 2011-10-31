AMD with revenue of USD 1.69<em>bn</em> in 3Q

AMD reported revenue for the 3Q/2011 of USD 1.69 billion, net income of USD 97 million and operating income of USD 138 million.

"Strong adoption of AMD APUs drove a 35 percent sequential revenue increase in our mobile business," said Rory Read, AMD president and CEO. "Despite supply constraints, we saw double digit revenue and unit shipment growth in emerging markets like China and India as well as overall notebook share gains in retail at mainstream price points. Through disciplined execution and continued innovation we will look to accelerate our growth and refine our focus on lower power, emerging markets, and the cloud."AMD expects revenue to increase 3 percent, plus or minus 2 percent, sequentially for the fourth quarter of 2011.