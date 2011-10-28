MIPS gets new CFO

MIPS Technologies, has appointed William Slater as the company’s new vice president, chief financial officer and treasurer, reporting to President and CEO Sandeep Vij.

As previously announced, current CFO Maury Austin is retiring from the Company. His departure will be effective as of November 9, 2011, and Mr. Slater will officially join the Company on November 10, 2011.



Mr. Slater brings to MIPS more than 25 years of experience in financial management and operations at high-growth organizations. He joins MIPS directly from his position as executive vice president and CFO of Saba Software, Inc., a NASDAQ-listed provider of enterprise software and cloud solutions.



“Bill has a proven track record with public, private and venture-backed companies. His depth of experience and results-oriented approach will make him a valuable asset to the MIPS executive team. I expect Bill to quickly contribute to our business as we continue to strengthen and grow our position in our target markets,” said Mr. Vij.



“MIPS Technologies has a deep heritage as a provider of IP solutions for some of the world’s largest and most respected semiconductor companies. With its skilled employees, highly-leverageable IP business model, robust patent portfolio, strong cash position and compelling solutions roadmap, the company is well positioned for continued success. I am excited to join MIPS at this time, and to be a part of taking the Company to the next stage of its growth,” said Mr. Slater.