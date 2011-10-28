Arunjai Mittal becomes Infineon management board member

The Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG resolved to extend the Management Board by one member. Arunjai Mittal is appointed to the Management Board effective January 1, 2012. The Management Board will, thus, consist of four persons in future.

The Industrial & Multimarket (IMM) business will be divided into two divisions, Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) and Industrial Power Control (IPC), effective January 1, 2012. The Chip Card & Security (CCS) Division and Automotive (ATV) Division will remain as they are.



“A precondition for continuous success is a thorough understanding of our customers´ future requirements. Asia and, in particular, China offers great market potential. Therefore the Supervisory Board has decided to appoint a further Management Board Member, who will continue to push ahead the market penetration particularly in the growth regions. Sales, Marketing, Strategy Development and M&A, are under his responsibility,” says Wolfgang Mayrhuber, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG.



Arunjai Mittal, who currently heads the Industrial & Multimarket (IMM) Division, will join Infineon’s Management Board on January 1, 2012. Arunjai Mittal has successfully developed Infineon’s IMM business, boosting revenue and profitability as well as expanding the customer base and product portfolio.



“Given his background, his education, his experience in the global semiconductor industry and his international career he is best suited for successful implementation of these new tasks. I’m delighted that Arunjai Mittal will contribute his intercultural expertise and his global connections with customers and business partners to Infineon’s Management Board team,” says Wolfgang Mayrhuber.



Industrial & Multimarket to form two divisions



The Industrial & Multimarket (IMM) Division will be divided into two business units effective January 1, 2012. The industrial electronics business has seen very strong growth and increasing complexity over the recent years. The new structure focuses on the two main target markets in organizational terms. Furthermore, it ensures targeted growth in these markets.



The new Industrial Power Control (IPC) Division will concentrate on businesses in the field of drive electronics and renewables. These cover semiconductor components for electrical drives in industrial applications, such as for machines and locomotives, and energy generation applications like solar and wind power plants.



The new Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division will concentrate on businesses in the field of energy-efficient power supplies and high frequency applications. These are mainly used in consumer goods such as television sets, games consoles, PCs, mobile devices and in computer servers.



- Dr. Helmut Gassel, currently in charge of Chip Card & Security, will head the new Industrial Power Control (IPC) Division.



- Dr. Stefan Hofschen will take over as Head of the Chip Card & Security Division. He is currently a member of the board of the Automotive Division.



- Peter Schiefer will be in charge of the new Power Management & Multimarket (PMM) Division. He is currently a member of the board of the Industrial & Multimarket Division.



- Dr. Helmut Gassel, Dr. Stefan Hofschen and Peter Schiefer have long-standing, successful track records in various central and international management roles at Infineon.



From January 1, 2012 onwards, the core business of Infineon Technologies AG will therefore encompass four divisions: Automotive (ATV), Chip Card & Security (CCS), Industrial Power Control (IPC) and Power Management & Multimarket (PMM).