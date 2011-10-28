Components | October 28, 2011
MIPS' Processor IP at the Heart of Sequans' New LTE SoCs
The new LTE SoC from 4G chipmaker Sequans Communications S.A. is powered by MIPS processors.
Targeted at smartphones and tablets, the SQN3110 SoC is Sequans’ second generation LTE baseband chip. It incorporates dual MIPS32 24Kc processor cores, and is the first of a planned series of MIPS-Based LTE chips from Sequans.
Implemented in an advanced 40nm process technology, the new SQN3110 SoC achieves LTE CAT4 data throughput with ultra-low power consumption. With Sequans’ 4G “slim modem” approach, the SoC provides high performance with compact area and low system cost. Compared with the previous generation LTE chip, the new MIPS-Based SoC features increased data throughput, 3GPP Release-9 support and improved power consumption.
“As the leading provider of 4G SoCs for handsets, Sequans leveraged its deep WiMAX and LTE experience to deliver this new SoC that offers key benefits for handsets and tablets. The SQN3110 SoC offers uncompromised performance in a low-power implementation with a high level of integration. MIPS’ flexible solutions and business model are enabling us to offer a broad range of options to our customers,” said Dr. Georges Karam, president and CEO, Sequans.
“MIPS Technologies continues to make inroads into the mobile market, with a growing presence in applications processing, baseband processing, and other mobile-related functionality. Sequans is clearly at the forefront of 4G chip development, with more than 10 million chipsets shipped to-date. We are pleased to team with Sequans as the company brings its high-performance, low-power MIPS-Based LTE chips to the world. The rapid adoption of 4G technologies provides a significant opportunity for Sequans to proliferate its products across the globe,” said Sandeep Vij, president and CEO, MIPS Technologies.
