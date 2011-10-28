Milestone reached: 50 million eWLB components shipped

By end of September, NANIUM S.A., the largest European OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test), shipped the 50 millionth component manufactured using the Fan-Out WLP technology eWLB.

Volume production in the companies facility in Vila do Conde, in the north of Portugal, started less than one year ago after successful qualification of the first eWLB product on 300mm reconstituted wafer.



“We have currently two mobile communications products in volume manufacturing, and we are working in R&D on more than 10 projects, targeting new applications for eWLB. With all its advantages, eWLB has definitely the potential to become a widely used advanced packaging technology platform.” said Steffen Kröhnert, Technology Director of NANIUM.



He underlined that heterogeneous integration of different functionalities inside SiP (System-in-Package) with continuously decreasing form factor, not only on package level but also on reconstituted wafer level, will be the future of packaging for many applications. Latest 3D interconnect technologies like TPV (Thru Package Via) and TSV (Thru Silicon Via) will be crucial for those packaging solutions.