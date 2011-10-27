Arrow extends Assmann WSW agreement

Arrow Electronics announced today it has extended its contract with ASSMANN WSW from Central Europe to the Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) region. The two companies have been working together since 1999.

Headquartered in Lüdenscheid (Germany), Assmann WSW is a supplier of heat sinks, connectors and cable assemblies with 41 years of experience within the electromechanical and heat-sink markets. The company’s activities also cover thermal management.



“Today’s announcement marks an important addition to our service offering,” said Axel Prauss, director of EMCO (electromechanical, connectors), Arrow EMEA. “The extension of our partnership enables us to extend our thermal management and cable assembly strategy to all of Europe. Assmann WSW has a strong portfolio of standard and customer tailored connectors, cable harnesses, heat sinks and assemblies. This will allow Arrow to offer customers a wider range of solutions.”



“We are happy to count Arrow as a partner for the whole EMEA region. Arrow’s comprehensive supply chain and logistic capabilities, technical expertise and superior customer service, will be invaluable assets for us,” said Bernd Weidenhammer, managing director, Assmann WSW.