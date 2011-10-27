GigOptix samples new chipset

GigOptix, Inc. announced the sampling of a new chipset for short reach 25Gb/s parallel optical interconnects.

Building on the success of the 4- and 12-channel 14Gb/s link chipset solution, GigOptix now offers a 4-channel 25Gb/s VCSEL driver (HXT5204A) and receiver amplifier (HXR5204A) array. These components are a key factor for manufacturing compact, robust and low-power optical transmitter modules. This array addresses IEEE 802.3ba Ethernet Transceivers, Infiniband EDR Active Cables and proprietary multi-channel optical modules and is targeted to the datacom, avionics and consumer markets.



The HXR5204A receiver amplifier is a 3.3V SiGe device which integrates the transimpedance pre-amplifier, the limiting post-amplifier and a versatile CML output stage for four optical channels. The HXT5204A VCSEL driver array in conjunction with a VCSEL array, handles the complete digital-to-optical conversion, including CML input, laser driver, drive control and supervision. Standard silicon technology and a small number of additional components allow for cost-effective and compact assemblies.



Martin Bossard, GigOptix’s Director of Engineering and General Manager for GigOptix-Helix AG stated, “With the vision of continuing to reduce the power consumption per link, we are releasing our HXT/R5204 series having 400mW per link at 25Gb/s, and designing to further power consumption reduction in our future designs. GigOptix is excited to bring to the market yet another chipset that doubles data throughput per channel with ultralow power consumption.”



Samples of the HXT5204A and HXR5204A are available with an evaluation board for evaluation with VCSEL and photodiodes.