Snapdragon powers Nokia Lumia Smartphones

Qualcomm's Snapdragon mobile processors power the first Nokia Lumia smartphones, the Nokia Lumia 800 and the Nokia Lumia 710, marking Nokia's entrance into the Windows Phone ecosystem.

"We are proud that our deep collaboration with Nokia resulted in smartphones that were developed in only six months based on our Snapdragon platform," said Enrico Salvatori, senior vice president and president of Qualcomm CDMA Technologies Europe. "The level of integration in Snapdragon and the optimization for Windows Phone 7, as well as the efforts of two strong teams, delivered these great devices."



"The collaboration between Nokia, Qualcomm and Microsoft has been extremely successful," said Jo Harlow, head of Nokia's Smart Devices business unit. "Qualcomm played a significant and very active role in helping develop the first Nokia Lumia smartphones, without which we would not have been able to bring the products to market so quickly."