Components | October 26, 2011
Aixtron provides G5 reactor to Infineon Technologies
Aixtron customer Infineon Technologies has reached the first stage in its plans to evaluate GaN-on-Si power HEMTs with the final acceptance of its new AIXTRON AIX G5 HT MOCVD reactor.
In September 2011, Infineon Technologies confirmed process acceptance of the system in a 8x6-inch wafer configuration with the option to upgrade to 5x8-inch.
“We look forward to further enhance our plans in the field of GaN on Silicon. Our teams are confident that this is an excellent match to our strategy of delivering high quality, high reliability devices with outstanding performance,” said Dr. Franz Auerbach, Senior Director R&D for Power Management & Supply Discretes at Infineon Technologies. “This is fully consistent with Infineon´s strategy to continue to lead the power conversion market enabling customers to help reduce energy losses. We have been impressed with the excellent support we received.”
Dr. Bernd Schulte, Aixtron COO, adds: “The industry is reaching a new level in power electronic devices where high performance and cost effectiveness are demanded. To achieve these challenging, sometimes conflicting requirements only the best process equipment will do. We are very proud to share with this prestigious customer all of the state- of-the-art technology that comes with our latest generation MOCVD system, the AIX G5 HT.”
