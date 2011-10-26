Components | October 26, 2011
Broadcom reports 3Q net revenue of USD 1.96<em>bn</em>
Broadcom reported unaudited financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2011. Net revenue increased 8.4% YoY to USD 1.96 billion.
Q3 GAAP Results
- Total Revenue: $1.96 billion (up 8.4% year over year)
- Product Gross Margin: 49.5%
- Diluted EPS: $0.48 (includes $0.10 of net non-recurring charges)
- Cash Flow from Operations: $534 million
Q3 Non-GAAP Results
- Product Gross Margin: 50.9%
- Diluted EPS: $0.82
Net revenue for the third quarter of 2011 was $1.96 billion. This represents an increase of 8.4% compared with the $1.81 billion reported for the third quarter of 2010. Net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2011 was $270 million, or $.48 per share (diluted), compared with GAAP net income of $328 million, or $.60 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of 2010.
Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2011 was $476 million, or $.82 per share (diluted), compared with non-GAAP net income of $456 million, or $.80 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of 2010.
- Total Revenue: $1.96 billion (up 8.4% year over year)
- Product Gross Margin: 49.5%
- Diluted EPS: $0.48 (includes $0.10 of net non-recurring charges)
- Cash Flow from Operations: $534 million
Q3 Non-GAAP Results
- Product Gross Margin: 50.9%
- Diluted EPS: $0.82
Net revenue for the third quarter of 2011 was $1.96 billion. This represents an increase of 8.4% compared with the $1.81 billion reported for the third quarter of 2010. Net income computed in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) for the third quarter of 2011 was $270 million, or $.48 per share (diluted), compared with GAAP net income of $328 million, or $.60 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of 2010.
"Broadcom delivered record revenue and cash flow in Q3 with strength across all of our end markets - Home, Hand and Infrastructure," said Scott McGregor, Broadcom's President and CEO. "While our outlook reflects potential industry softness, our long-term strategy is to continue to outgrow the overall semiconductor market with product innovations that drive new market growth and value."In addition to GAAP results, Broadcom reports adjusted net income and adjusted net income per share, referred to respectively as "non-GAAP net income" and "non-GAAP diluted net income per share." A discussion of Broadcom's use of these and other non-GAAP financial measures is set forth below. Reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2011 and 2010, respectively, appear in the financial statements portion of this release under the heading "Unaudited Schedule of Selected GAAP to Non-GAAP Adjustments."
Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2011 was $476 million, or $.82 per share (diluted), compared with non-GAAP net income of $456 million, or $.80 per share (diluted), for the third quarter of 2010.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments