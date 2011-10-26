STMicroelectronics reports net revenues of USD 2.44<em>bn</em>

ST’s third quarter net revenues decreased 4.9% on a sequential basis, with all regions down sequentially except the Japan & Korea region which was up 6.7%.

EMEA, Greater China & South Asia and Americas each decreased about 7%. On a year-over-year basis, ST’s net revenues decreased 8.1%, with the Americas down by 1.2%, Japan & Korea by 5.6%, EMEA by 8.8% and Greater China & South Asia by 10.6%. Sequentially, Wireless led all product segments with third quarter revenues up 18.8% while Automotive, Consumer, Computer, Communication Infrastructure (ACCI), Power Discrete Products (PDP), and Analog, MEMS and Microcontrollers (AMM) net revenues were down 12.3%, 6.2% and 4.0%, respectively.



Gross margin, as expected, decreased 230 basis points compared to the prior quarter, principally due to prices, the underloading of ST’s wafer fabs with consequent unused capacity charges and unfavorable currency effect that were partially offset by better mix. On a year-over-year basis, gross margin declined by 340 basis points mainly due to prices, lower volumes and related charges for unused capacity and unfavorable currency effect.



As anticipated, combined SG&A and R&D expenses were $898 million compared to $895 million in the prior quarter with positive seasonal effects more than offset by a lower level of sales of R&D services at ST-Ericsson. On a year-over-year basis, combined expenses increased $59 million mainly due to unfavorable currency effects and a lower level of sales of R&D services at ST-Ericsson. Combined operating expenses, as a percentage of sales, were 36.8% in the 2011 third quarter compared to 34.9% and 31.6% in the prior and year-ago quarters, respectively.



Operating margin before restructuring attributable to ST in the 2011 third quarter was 4.3% compared to 9.1% and 11.6% in the prior and year-ago quarters, principally reflecting lower volumes and increased losses at ST-Ericsson.



Third quarter net income was $71 million or $0.08 per diluted share, compared to $0.46 and $0.22 per diluted share in the prior and year-ago quarters, respectively. On an adjusted basis, net of related taxes, ST reported non-U.S. GAAP diluted net earnings per share of $0.09 in the third quarter, compared to $0.14 and $0.23 per share in the prior and year-ago quarters, respectively.*



For the 2011 third quarter, the effective average exchange rate for the Company was approximately $1.40 to €1.00 compared to $1.37 to €1.00 for the 2011 second quarter and $1.34 to €1.00 for the 2010 third quarter.