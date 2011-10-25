Microchip introduces smallest PIC32 microcontrollers

Microchip announces a new series of low pin-count 32-bit PIC32 microcontrollers (MCUs) that provide 61 DMIPS of performance, in packages as small as 5 mm x 5 mm, for space-constrained and cost-sensitive designs.

The PIC32 ‘MX1’ and ‘MX2’ MCUs are the smallest PIC32 microcontrollers, and are the first PIC32s to feature dedicated audio and capacitive-sensing peripherals. These new MCUs include a host of additional features that make them suitable for applications in the consumer, industrial, medical and automotive markets.



Rated for operation up to 105°C, the PIC32 MX1 and MX2 MCUs include up to 32 KB of Flash, and 8 KB of SRAM; two I2S interfaces for audio processing; Microchip’s Charge Time Measurement Unit (CTMU) peripheral for adding mTouch capacitive touch buttons or advanced sensors; and an 8-bit Parallel Master Port (PMP) interface for graphics or external memory.



The new devices also feature an on-chip 10-bit, 1 Msps, 13-channel Analogue-to-Digital Converter (ADC), as well as USB 2.0 and serial-communications peripherals. The MCUs introduce eight new packages, from 28- to 44-pins, with sizes down to 5 mm x 5 mm and a 0.5 mm pitch, to the PIC32 MCU product line.



Microchip’s Peripheral Pin Select feature further eases design effort by allowing developers to ‘remap’ most of the chip’s digital-function pins to significantly simplify layout and design modifications. For easy migration, the PIC32 MX1 and MX2 devices are compatible with Microchip’s 16-bit PIC24F product line, and are supported by the MPLAB X IDE development environment which also supports all of Microchip’s 8-, 16- and 32-bit MCUs.



Microchip has also launched the MPLAB Starter Kit (DM320013), priced at $109.99, for the new PIC32MX1XX/2XX MCUs. The USB-powered kit features a PIC32MX220F032 with 32 KB of Flash and 8 KB RAM, as well as a 2-inch colour TFT display (220 x 176 pixel), capacitive-touch slider and buttons, SD-card storage, and 24-bit audio playback.



In addition, there is the new PIC32MX CTMU Evaluation Board (AC323027), priced at $24.95; and the PIC32MX220F032D Plug-In Module (MA320011), also priced at $24.95, for the Explorer 16 Development Board.



The PIC32MX110F016B and PIC32MX220F032 MCUs are available in 28-pin SPDIP, SSOP, SOIC and QFN packages; a 36-pin VTLA package with a .5 mm pin pitch; and in 44-pin QFN, VTLA and TQFP packages.