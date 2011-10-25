© Infineon

Infineon leads Top list in power semiconductors

Infineon Technologies is the global market leader in power semiconductors for the eighth consecutive year.

According to IMS Research data, Infineon again strengthened its position in 2010 and commands an 11.2 percent share of the overall market, ahead of Toshiba (6.8%), STMicroelectronics (6.5%) and Mitsubishi (6.5%). The IMS Research study shows that Infineon holds a market share of 8.6 percent in the discrete power semiconductor segment, making the company the clear number one there for the first time.



“We are delighted to have not just retained our pole position in the power semiconductor market, but also to have strengthened it. Infineon is now also the clear leader in the power discretes market,” said Arunjai Mittal, Division President of the Industrial & Multimarket Division at Infineon Technologies. “The energy distribution from renewable energy sources requires efficient power lines and smart grids. This opens up additional growth opportunities for Infineon as leading provider of key components for raising energy efficiency – from energy generation and distribution to consumption.”



On October 10, 2011 the company announced having reached a technological milestone: Infineon became the world’s first supplier to produce chips (“first silicon”) on a 300-millimeter thin wafer for power semiconductors. At the end of July Infineon announced setting up Dresden as the site for high-volume production of 300-millimeter power semiconductors as part of the investment plans. Infineon will invest around Euro 250 million until 2014 for this purpose and will create approximately 250 jobs in Dresden.