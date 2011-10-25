Components | October 25, 2011
Xilinx continues record fast 7 Series FPGA product rollout
Xilinx has reached an industry milestone with over 200 design wins in just over six months for its newest line of 7 series FPGA (field programmable gate array) devices, which began shipping in March of this year.
To date, the company has shipped thousands of Virtex-7 and Kintex-7 FPGAs worldwide, addressing a diverse set of applications, ranging from high performance defense RADAR systems and next-generation 200G wired communication bridges to ultra-high resolution medical imaging equipment and cutting edge test and measurement equipment.
A combination of market-tuned devices and unified 28nm architecture is enabling Xilinx to execute the PLD industry's fastest rollout. In addition to providing customers with access to 28nm technology, Xilinx 7 series FPGAs address the universal requirement for the low power, while achieving the highest performance with an optimal combination of logic, DSP, and high speed serial channels, a press release states.
"The PLD industry will continue to outperform semiconductor market growth, driven by increased customer demand in applications that have historically fell into the ASIC realm," said Jordan Selburn, principal analyst at market research firm iSuppli. "With each new node, PLDs can address more design sockets in an expanding range of end applications. By rolling out 28nm products ahead of the vast majority of their ASIC and ASSP competition, led by Xilinx in March 2011, PLD suppliers are poised to benefit significantly from this accelerating trend, and the industry is forecast to continue enjoying growth rates that exceed the semiconductor industry overall ."
"We are glad that we can help Xilinx achieve this milestone," added Jason Chen, TSMC Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "This collaboration combines Xilinx's design expertise and TSMC's advanced technology platform to deliver great values to customers. We believe this tremendous synergy of strengths can create a win-win situation for Xilinx and its customers."
The remaining 7 series family - Artix-7 FPGAs - is on track for shipments in the first quarter of 2012.
A combination of market-tuned devices and unified 28nm architecture is enabling Xilinx to execute the PLD industry's fastest rollout. In addition to providing customers with access to 28nm technology, Xilinx 7 series FPGAs address the universal requirement for the low power, while achieving the highest performance with an optimal combination of logic, DSP, and high speed serial channels, a press release states.
"The PLD industry will continue to outperform semiconductor market growth, driven by increased customer demand in applications that have historically fell into the ASIC realm," said Jordan Selburn, principal analyst at market research firm iSuppli. "With each new node, PLDs can address more design sockets in an expanding range of end applications. By rolling out 28nm products ahead of the vast majority of their ASIC and ASSP competition, led by Xilinx in March 2011, PLD suppliers are poised to benefit significantly from this accelerating trend, and the industry is forecast to continue enjoying growth rates that exceed the semiconductor industry overall ."
"We are glad that we can help Xilinx achieve this milestone," added Jason Chen, TSMC Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "This collaboration combines Xilinx's design expertise and TSMC's advanced technology platform to deliver great values to customers. We believe this tremendous synergy of strengths can create a win-win situation for Xilinx and its customers."
The remaining 7 series family - Artix-7 FPGAs - is on track for shipments in the first quarter of 2012.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments