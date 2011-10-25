Xilinx continues record fast 7 Series FPGA product rollout

Xilinx has reached an industry milestone with over 200 design wins in just over six months for its newest line of 7 series FPGA (field programmable gate array) devices, which began shipping in March of this year.

To date, the company has shipped thousands of Virtex-7 and Kintex-7 FPGAs worldwide, addressing a diverse set of applications, ranging from high performance defense RADAR systems and next-generation 200G wired communication bridges to ultra-high resolution medical imaging equipment and cutting edge test and measurement equipment.



A combination of market-tuned devices and unified 28nm architecture is enabling Xilinx to execute the PLD industry's fastest rollout. In addition to providing customers with access to 28nm technology, Xilinx 7 series FPGAs address the universal requirement for the low power, while achieving the highest performance with an optimal combination of logic, DSP, and high speed serial channels, a press release states.



"The PLD industry will continue to outperform semiconductor market growth, driven by increased customer demand in applications that have historically fell into the ASIC realm," said Jordan Selburn, principal analyst at market research firm iSuppli. "With each new node, PLDs can address more design sockets in an expanding range of end applications. By rolling out 28nm products ahead of the vast majority of their ASIC and ASSP competition, led by Xilinx in March 2011, PLD suppliers are poised to benefit significantly from this accelerating trend, and the industry is forecast to continue enjoying growth rates that exceed the semiconductor industry overall ."



"We are glad that we can help Xilinx achieve this milestone," added Jason Chen, TSMC Senior Vice President, Worldwide Sales and Marketing. "This collaboration combines Xilinx's design expertise and TSMC's advanced technology platform to deliver great values to customers. We believe this tremendous synergy of strengths can create a win-win situation for Xilinx and its customers."



The remaining 7 series family - Artix-7 FPGAs - is on track for shipments in the first quarter of 2012.