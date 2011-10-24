Samsung selects Marvell for new S5820 Android smartphone

Samsung has launched the new S5820, a China 3G TD-SCDMA Android smartphone for China Mobile. Samsung's latest smartphone is powered by the Marvell PXA920 platform.

"I believe Marvell's industry-leading TD-SCDMA solution has been the game-changer in driving China's rapid, massive migration from 2G to 3G mobile technology. The launch of this elegant new smartphone by Samsung, one of our top-tier global OEM partners, endorses our long-time belief in the demand for China's 3G TD-SCDMA smartphones and other smart devices," said Weili Dai, Marvell's Co-Founder.



"I am very proud to see our advanced mobile technology empowering so many attractive and key functions like social networking, mobile gaming and mobile TV, all in one device at a very affordable cost. Thanks to the hard work and innovation of our engineering teams, we can now bring this highly integrated breakthrough technology to the mass market and enable the 'Connected Lifestyle' for all consumers."