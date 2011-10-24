Components | October 24, 2011
Samsung selects Marvell for new S5820 Android smartphone
Samsung has launched the new S5820, a China 3G TD-SCDMA Android smartphone for China Mobile. Samsung's latest smartphone is powered by the Marvell PXA920 platform.
"I believe Marvell's industry-leading TD-SCDMA solution has been the game-changer in driving China's rapid, massive migration from 2G to 3G mobile technology. The launch of this elegant new smartphone by Samsung, one of our top-tier global OEM partners, endorses our long-time belief in the demand for China's 3G TD-SCDMA smartphones and other smart devices," said Weili Dai, Marvell's Co-Founder.
"I am very proud to see our advanced mobile technology empowering so many attractive and key functions like social networking, mobile gaming and mobile TV, all in one device at a very affordable cost. Thanks to the hard work and innovation of our engineering teams, we can now bring this highly integrated breakthrough technology to the mass market and enable the 'Connected Lifestyle' for all consumers."
"I am very proud to see our advanced mobile technology empowering so many attractive and key functions like social networking, mobile gaming and mobile TV, all in one device at a very affordable cost. Thanks to the hard work and innovation of our engineering teams, we can now bring this highly integrated breakthrough technology to the mass market and enable the 'Connected Lifestyle' for all consumers."
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments