Entegris opens facility in Taiwan

Entegris has opened a new manufacturing and research facility in Hsinchu City, Taiwan.

The new facility will be used to design and manufacture advanced filtration and materials handling components for the semiconductor industry and other high-tech industries, and will provide lab services to customers in Taiwan and across Asia.



Gideon Argov, President and CEO of Entegris, commented at the opening ceremony: "Taiwan is an important market for Entegris, representing 16 percent, or nearly $110 million, of our sales in fiscal 2010. This expansion adds to our existing presence in this region and extends our ability to address growth opportunities in the semiconductor, solar, energy storage, and other emerging markets across Asia. We believe we will be the first world-class manufacturer of filters designed for the most demanding high technology manufacturing environments to establish a manufacturing presence in Taiwan."



Paul Yang, Entegris' regional director for Greater China, commented: "Our decision to open this facility reflects our commitment to be close to our customers in Taiwan and around Asia. We can now support these customers with products that are produced locally, as well as jointly develop filtration technology needed for their most advanced manufacturing processes. Once the new facility is fully operational, we expect to employ as many as 160 manufacturing, sales, service and engineering employees in Taiwan."