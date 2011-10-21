Components | October 21, 2011
Steady sailing for Melexis
Melexis' sales for the third quarter were 56.8 million EUR, a decrease of 4% compared to the same quarter of the previous year and a decrease of 2% versus the previous quarter.
The EUR/USD exchange rate evolution had no impact compared to the previous quarter.
Gross margin was 26.3 million EUR, an decrease of 8% compared to the same quarter last year and a decrease of 1% versus the previous quarter.
The operating result was at 13 million EUR, compared to 16.9 million EUR in the same quarter of 2010 and 12.8 million EUR in the previous quarter.
Net income was 10.6 million EUR, 25 cent per share, down from 35 cent per share in the third quarter of 2010 and equal to 25 cent in the previous quarter.
R&D expenses were 15% of sales, Selling remains stable at 3% of sales and G&A was at 5% of sales.
Melexis purchased 233.795 own shares during the third quarter of 2011 at an average price of 9.66 EUR. As a result, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 2.682.499 at the end of the third quarter of 2011, representing 6.20% of shares outstanding.
Françoise Chombar, CEO of Melexis comments: "Inventories are well filled at this point in time and customers seem cautious to order too much in view of the current uncertainties in the financial markets. This being said, Melexis products continue to be designed in steadily in all geographies as they cover our customers' needs for better energy efficiency, higher safety, and legislation compliance."
Karen van Griensven, CFO of Melexis adds: "In view of the current share price levels, the Board of Directors decided to increase the daily volume of our share buy back program."
Outlook Q4 2011
Melexis expects sales for the fourth quarter of 2011 to be at the same level as the third quarter.
Outlook 2012
For 2012, Melexis expects mid to high single digit growth in sales. Taking into account a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.40, we expect our gross profit and operating margin as percentage of sales to be around the same level as 2011.
Gross margin was 26.3 million EUR, an decrease of 8% compared to the same quarter last year and a decrease of 1% versus the previous quarter.
The operating result was at 13 million EUR, compared to 16.9 million EUR in the same quarter of 2010 and 12.8 million EUR in the previous quarter.
Net income was 10.6 million EUR, 25 cent per share, down from 35 cent per share in the third quarter of 2010 and equal to 25 cent in the previous quarter.
R&D expenses were 15% of sales, Selling remains stable at 3% of sales and G&A was at 5% of sales.
Melexis purchased 233.795 own shares during the third quarter of 2011 at an average price of 9.66 EUR. As a result, the total number of treasury shares amounts to 2.682.499 at the end of the third quarter of 2011, representing 6.20% of shares outstanding.
Françoise Chombar, CEO of Melexis comments: "Inventories are well filled at this point in time and customers seem cautious to order too much in view of the current uncertainties in the financial markets. This being said, Melexis products continue to be designed in steadily in all geographies as they cover our customers' needs for better energy efficiency, higher safety, and legislation compliance."
Karen van Griensven, CFO of Melexis adds: "In view of the current share price levels, the Board of Directors decided to increase the daily volume of our share buy back program."
Outlook Q4 2011
Melexis expects sales for the fourth quarter of 2011 to be at the same level as the third quarter.
Outlook 2012
For 2012, Melexis expects mid to high single digit growth in sales. Taking into account a EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.40, we expect our gross profit and operating margin as percentage of sales to be around the same level as 2011.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments