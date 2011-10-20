AMD appoints Senior Vice President and CTO

Mark Papermaster, 50, has joined AMD as senior vice president and chief technology officer. He will report to President and Chief Executive Officer Rory Read and will oversee all of AMD’s R&D and product development functions as the head of the newly-formed Technology and Engineering Group.

Mr Papermaster, who was most recently vice president of Silicon Engineering at Cisco, will be responsible for establishing and executing the company’s technology and product roadmaps, integrated hardware and software development, and overseeing the creation of all of AMD’s products.



The advanced research and development team led by Senior Vice President of Research and Development Chekib Akrout, as well as the engineering teams residing in AMD’s Products Group, will now report to Papermaster. Akrout, 53, will maintain responsibility for leading AMD’s processor core development as well as system-on-a-chip (SoC) design methodology. In recognition of his ongoing technical and management contributions, Akrout will continue serving on AMD’s senior leadership team responsible for key decision making and strategy setting.



“Mark’s appointment significantly strengthens AMD’s senior leadership,” Read said. “Mark has held substantial engineering roles for three of the technology industry’s most innovative companies. He is a proven winner who knows the industry, knows our customers and flat out knows technology.



“The newly-created technology and engineering group aligns all of AMD’s outstanding technical talent into a centralized team which will improve our time-to-market and help lift our execution across the board. Most importantly, this new organization accelerates our ability to consistently deliver on our customer commitments and help our customers win.”