DigitalOptics partners with Celluon on virtual keyboard

DigitalOptics Corporation, a wholly owned subsidiary of Tessera Technologies, Inc., has partnered with Celluon to deliver a custom diffractive optical element (DOE) that projects a virtual computer keyboard.

DigitalOptics Corporation developed the DOE for use in Celluon's MagicCube, an ultra-portable, full-sized virtual computer keyboard. DigitalOptics will be the sole manufacturer of the new keyboard DOE, which will be available in multiple languages, for Celluon, a vendor of portable input applications.



"Our laser key projection keyboard is a revolutionary step in mobile input," said Ray Cha, CEO of Celluon, Seoul, Korea. "This new DOE from DigitalOptics enables Celluon's MagicCube to extend its capabilities as a leading projection keyboard using the 3D electronic perception technology."



"We are extremely proud of the work our DigitalOptics™ Micro-Optics technology group has done for Celluon, a leader in the exciting area of virtual computer keyboards," said Bob Roohparvar, president, DigitalOptics Corporation. "Our design and manufacture of optics — from concept to prototypes to mass production - will supplement Celluon's vast expertise."