Components | October 19, 2011
Microchip cautious on 2Q net sales
Microchip Technology expects its net sales for its second quarter of fiscal 2012 ending September 30, 2011, to be down about 9.1% sequentially and be about $340.6 million.
On August 4, 2011, Microchip provided guidance of net sales to be down sequentially by 1% to 6% (or $352.0 to $370.8 million). Microchip also announced that second quarter fiscal 2012 GAAP earnings per share is expected to be approximately 38 to 40 cents and non-GAAP earnings per share is expected to be approximately 45 to 47 cents. On August 4, 2011, Microchip provided guidance of GAAP EPS of 44 to 48 cents and non-GAAP EPS of 50 to 54 cents for the second quarter of fiscal 2012.
“Our net sales activity in the September quarter did not progress as we originally expected,” said Steve Sanghi, Microchip’s President and CEO. “Entering the September quarter we anticipated that business conditions would continue to be impacted by weak, broad-based demand conditions, but would begin to improve towards the latter part of the quarter from the seasonal Christmas builds in Asia. Instead we experienced incrementally stronger headwinds and saw no seasonal Christmas build, which in turn adversely impacted all of our product lines and sales channels. The overall global economic outlook continues to be poor and is adversely impacting our business as well as the rest of the semiconductor industry.”
“While we are disappointed with our September quarter results, we continue to see excellent design win traction in our microcontroller and analog product lines and maintain a strong competitive position. Net sales from our 32-bit microcontroller business was up 10.4% sequentially, and our licensing business was up 6.4% sequentially, both setting new records in the September quarter. Additionally we shipped our 10 billionth microcontroller during the quarter,” added Mr. Sanghi.
Mr. Sanghi concluded, “We will provide revenue and full financial guidance for the December 2011 quarter during our November 3, 2011, financial results conference call.”
“Many investors have seen coverage of the terrible floods that are affecting Thailand, mainly in areas north of Bangkok,” said Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our two facilities are located almost 50 miles east of Bangkok, and are running normally and meeting customer demand for our products. While our supply chain in Thailand has been stable, we have taken steps to secure additional inventory to support production needs, as well as adding alternative suppliers to mitigate our supply risk. We are monitoring the situation for the safety of all our employees, while ensuring that our factories in Thailand continue to operate normally to support our customers.”
“Our net sales activity in the September quarter did not progress as we originally expected,” said Steve Sanghi, Microchip’s President and CEO. “Entering the September quarter we anticipated that business conditions would continue to be impacted by weak, broad-based demand conditions, but would begin to improve towards the latter part of the quarter from the seasonal Christmas builds in Asia. Instead we experienced incrementally stronger headwinds and saw no seasonal Christmas build, which in turn adversely impacted all of our product lines and sales channels. The overall global economic outlook continues to be poor and is adversely impacting our business as well as the rest of the semiconductor industry.”
“While we are disappointed with our September quarter results, we continue to see excellent design win traction in our microcontroller and analog product lines and maintain a strong competitive position. Net sales from our 32-bit microcontroller business was up 10.4% sequentially, and our licensing business was up 6.4% sequentially, both setting new records in the September quarter. Additionally we shipped our 10 billionth microcontroller during the quarter,” added Mr. Sanghi.
Mr. Sanghi concluded, “We will provide revenue and full financial guidance for the December 2011 quarter during our November 3, 2011, financial results conference call.”
“Many investors have seen coverage of the terrible floods that are affecting Thailand, mainly in areas north of Bangkok,” said Ganesh Moorthy, Microchip’s Chief Operating Officer. “Our two facilities are located almost 50 miles east of Bangkok, and are running normally and meeting customer demand for our products. While our supply chain in Thailand has been stable, we have taken steps to secure additional inventory to support production needs, as well as adding alternative suppliers to mitigate our supply risk. We are monitoring the situation for the safety of all our employees, while ensuring that our factories in Thailand continue to operate normally to support our customers.”
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments