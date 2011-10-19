Ramtron CFO Mark R. Kent resigns

U.S. semiconductor maker Ramtron announced that effective October 7, 2011, Mark R. Kent resigned from his position as chief financial officer to pursue other opportunities.

The company has named Gery E. Richards, Ramtron’s controller, to serve as interim chief financial officer while the company conducts a search for a chief financial officer.



“Gery, who has been Ramtron’s controller for six years, possesses deep knowledge of the company’s business and financial operations, including financial reporting and the treasury function. We are fortunate to have in place a finance executive with Gery’s experience and leadership skills to step in as our chief financial officer on an interim basis. I am confident that Gery will effectively manage the finance team during this period as we continue to execute our plan to deliver strong revenue growth in the second half of this year,” said Eric Balzer, Ramtron’s chief executive officer.