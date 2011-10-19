Components | October 19, 2011
Nordic and Mouser Electronics sign global agreement
Ultra low power (ULP) RF specialist Nordic Semiconductor ASA has made a global distribution deal with distributor Mouser Electronics – a subsidiary of TTI Inc.
With immediate effect, Mouser will now supply Nordic's entire range of 2.4GHz and 433/869/915MHz ISM (Industrial, Scientific & Medical) band solutions including the the nRF24LE1 and nRF24LU1+, nRF2460 Audio Streamer, nRF905/nRF9E5 Multiband ICs, ANT™ nRF24AP2 Series, Bluetooth low energy µBlue™ nRF8001, and various supporting reference designs, development tools, and design kits.
“At Mouser, we are committed to distributing technologically advanced products and Nordic’s long-standing reputation for innovation and performance enhances our value offering to design engineers and buyers worldwide,” said Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Advanced Technology.
“Mouser has firmly established itself as a leading semiconductor and electronic component distributor supplying design solutions with proven demand creation capabilities, a robust website, ardent customer service and a far-reaching global distribution network,” adds J. Darren O'Donnell, Nordic's Director of Sales for the Americas.
“At Mouser, we are committed to distributing technologically advanced products and Nordic’s long-standing reputation for innovation and performance enhances our value offering to design engineers and buyers worldwide,” said Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Advanced Technology.
“Mouser has firmly established itself as a leading semiconductor and electronic component distributor supplying design solutions with proven demand creation capabilities, a robust website, ardent customer service and a far-reaching global distribution network,” adds J. Darren O'Donnell, Nordic's Director of Sales for the Americas.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments