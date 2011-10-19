Nordic and Mouser Electronics sign global agreement

Ultra low power (ULP) RF specialist Nordic Semiconductor ASA has made a global distribution deal with distributor Mouser Electronics – a subsidiary of TTI Inc.

With immediate effect, Mouser will now supply Nordic's entire range of 2.4GHz and 433/869/915MHz ISM (Industrial, Scientific & Medical) band solutions including the the nRF24LE1 and nRF24LU1+, nRF2460 Audio Streamer, nRF905/nRF9E5 Multiband ICs, ANT™ nRF24AP2 Series, Bluetooth low energy µBlue™ nRF8001, and various supporting reference designs, development tools, and design kits.



“At Mouser, we are committed to distributing technologically advanced products and Nordic’s long-standing reputation for innovation and performance enhances our value offering to design engineers and buyers worldwide,” said Russell Rasor, Mouser Vice President of Advanced Technology.



“Mouser has firmly established itself as a leading semiconductor and electronic component distributor supplying design solutions with proven demand creation capabilities, a robust website, ardent customer service and a far-reaching global distribution network,” adds J. Darren O'Donnell, Nordic's Director of Sales for the Americas.