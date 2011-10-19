Components | October 19, 2011
Smartphones DRAM demand to rise 700% by 2015
Shipments of dynamic random access memory (DRAM) for use in smartphones is set for remarkable triple-digit growth this year, outpacing the expansion of the entire DRAM market by a factor of three, according to IHS iSuppli.
DRAM shipments in smartphone handsets, as measured in 1 gigabit-equivalent units, are expected to rise to 1.7 billion in 2011, up 157.2 percent from 672.0 million in 2010. By 2015, shipments will increase to 13.9 billion units, up 700 percent from 2011.
“DRAM usage in smartphones is rising at a rapid clip, as a result of high memory densities in these devices, along with ever-rising sales to consumers,” said Clifford Leimbach, analyst for memory demand forecasting at IHS. “Compared to this year’s stunning DRAM growth in smartphones, a shipment expansion amounting to a much less spectacular 50 percent is expected for the total DRAM market, which is dominated by sales to the PC business. The major growth disparity between the two sectors explains why DRAM manufacturers are aggressively vying for a bigger piece of the cellphone DRAM market. While DRAM also is used in devices like tablets and PCs, smartphones will continue to command an increasing portion of the DRAM market.”
Smartphones’ share of total DRAM consumption will grow to 7.6 percent this year, up from 4.4 percent in 2010. This will expand to 10.6 percent next year and then climb to 13.4 percent in 2013, 14.9 percent in 2014 and 16.0 percent in 2015.
Four smartphones profiled
In at least four recently released smartphones had larger quantities of DRAM.
The Xperia PLAY from Sony Ericsson, for instance, had 512 megabytes (MB) of DRAM, while the Galaxy Indulge from Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd featured 576MB. The iPhone 4 from Apple Inc. had DRAM amounting to 544MB, while the Thunderbolt from HTC had the highest level at 768MB.
In comparison, a device released last year, such as the SGH T939—an Android-operated, touch-screen smartphone from Samsung—had DRAM content of only 128MB.
The use of discrete DRAM chips—along with a standardized approach that also included utilizing NAND flash—was only one way in which the four smartphones employed memory. Other memory configurations for the devices included the use of multichip packages (MCP) that integrated DRAM and NAND; as well as a blend that used discrete chips and MCPs into the same phone.
For their part, manufacturers have been keen to maintain overall costs even as they optimize performance.
As such, the share of memory expenditures in the general bills of materials (BOM) for smartphones stood at an average of 15.7 percent for the four devices. The only phone to exceed that margin was the iPhone 4, whose memory cost came to an outsized 22.1 percent of that device’s total BOM.
But despite manufacturers’ efforts to rein in memory costs, average DRAM density in smartphones is set to increase in the years to come. Projections call for the average smartphone DRAM density to reach 715MB next year, up 55 percent from 461MB in 2011, with no near-term limitations on growth.
“DRAM usage in smartphones is rising at a rapid clip, as a result of high memory densities in these devices, along with ever-rising sales to consumers,” said Clifford Leimbach, analyst for memory demand forecasting at IHS. “Compared to this year’s stunning DRAM growth in smartphones, a shipment expansion amounting to a much less spectacular 50 percent is expected for the total DRAM market, which is dominated by sales to the PC business. The major growth disparity between the two sectors explains why DRAM manufacturers are aggressively vying for a bigger piece of the cellphone DRAM market. While DRAM also is used in devices like tablets and PCs, smartphones will continue to command an increasing portion of the DRAM market.”
Smartphones’ share of total DRAM consumption will grow to 7.6 percent this year, up from 4.4 percent in 2010. This will expand to 10.6 percent next year and then climb to 13.4 percent in 2013, 14.9 percent in 2014 and 16.0 percent in 2015.
Four smartphones profiled
In at least four recently released smartphones had larger quantities of DRAM.
The Xperia PLAY from Sony Ericsson, for instance, had 512 megabytes (MB) of DRAM, while the Galaxy Indulge from Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd featured 576MB. The iPhone 4 from Apple Inc. had DRAM amounting to 544MB, while the Thunderbolt from HTC had the highest level at 768MB.
In comparison, a device released last year, such as the SGH T939—an Android-operated, touch-screen smartphone from Samsung—had DRAM content of only 128MB.
The use of discrete DRAM chips—along with a standardized approach that also included utilizing NAND flash—was only one way in which the four smartphones employed memory. Other memory configurations for the devices included the use of multichip packages (MCP) that integrated DRAM and NAND; as well as a blend that used discrete chips and MCPs into the same phone.
For their part, manufacturers have been keen to maintain overall costs even as they optimize performance.
As such, the share of memory expenditures in the general bills of materials (BOM) for smartphones stood at an average of 15.7 percent for the four devices. The only phone to exceed that margin was the iPhone 4, whose memory cost came to an outsized 22.1 percent of that device’s total BOM.
But despite manufacturers’ efforts to rein in memory costs, average DRAM density in smartphones is set to increase in the years to come. Projections call for the average smartphone DRAM density to reach 715MB next year, up 55 percent from 461MB in 2011, with no near-term limitations on growth.
Delphi starts Chinese production of CIDD Delphi Technologies says that its facility in Suzhou, China has started fully localised production...
Samsung to manufacture ASIC chips for Squire Canadian cryptocurrency mining company, Squire Mining, says that the company has chosen...
Sino-Semi relies on Aixtron technology for VCSEL production Sino-Semiconductor Integrated Optoelectronics Cooperation (Sinosemic) has ordered an AIX...
Fingerprints names new CFO Fingerprints announces that it has appointed Per Sundqvist as Chief Financial Officer (CFO)...
Technological solutions to overcoming hurdles in UAVs and Systems market Over the last decade, unmanned aerial vehicles and systems (UAVs/UASes)—also...
Skeleton teams up with DIMAC RED Ultracapacitor manufacturer, Skeleton Technologies, has signed a contract with the Italian...
HID Global acquires Crossmatch HID Global, a subsidiary of Assa Abloy and a supplier of identity solutions, announces that it has...
Molex to acquire Nistica business Interconnect solutions provider, Molex, announces the acquisition of the business of...
Nissan integrates Maxim's battery monitoring IC into new LEAF Maxim Integrated says that its single-chip, ASIL D-rated battery monitoring IC is being integrated...
Plessey invests in new equipment from Aixtron Plessey has placed an order for its next reactor from AIXTRON SE. The AIX G5+ C metal...
UCT: Fire at Cinos plant in Korea At approximately 1:30 pm September 19, 2018 local time, a fire occurred at a plant...
America II acquires Advanced MP Technology America II – a portfolio company of Wynnchurch Capital – has acquired fellow distributor of electronic components, Advanced MP Technology, Inc.
Toshiba Memory and WDC opens new memory fab Toshiba Memory Corporation and Western Digital have officially opened a new...
Osram’s gunning for the top spot of photonics "Osram is very well positioned strategically and financially for the technologies and trends of the future. We are becoming the leading photonics champion," says Olaf Berlien, CEO of OSRAM Licht AG.
Tonbo Imaging to set up Lithuanian development centre Tonbo Imaging, a developer of advanced imaging and sensor systems for defence, security...
Mouser and Marvell enter global distribution agreement Mouser Electronics says that it has entered into a global distribution agreement with...
Adesto completes its acquisition of Echelon Adesto Technologies, a provider of application-specific semiconductors and systems for...
paragon acquires 82 percent of SemVox paragon is creating a new business division for digital assistance systems, the...
Nanoscribe opens subsidiary in Shanghai With the opening of Nanoscribe China Co. Ltd., Nanoscribe strives to strengthen its sales...
Intel acquires NetSpeed Systems for chip design Chip giant Intel is acquiring NetSpeed Systems, a San Jose, California-based provider of...
Fingerprint files lawsuit agains Chinese competitor Fingerprints says that it has filed a complaint with the Beijing Intellectual Property Court...
It's official - Renesas to acquire IDT for $6.7 billion The Japanese manufacturer is looking to grow with the acquisition of the analog...
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments