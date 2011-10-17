Components | October 17, 2011
RFMD form compound semiconductor group
RF Micro Devices' strategic initiative includes the formation of a new business group, the Compound Semiconductor Group (CSG), which will operate alongside RFMD’s Cellular Products Group (CPG) and RFMD’s Multi-Market Products Group (MPG).
RFMD forecasts the total available market (TAM) for non-RF applications addressed by CSG will exceed $1.5 billion in calendar 2015.
The Compound Semiconductor Group will encompass RFMD’s Power Electronics product line as well as RFMD’s Foundry Services business unit. CSG will also include RFMD’s New Technology Commercialization Center (NTCC), with responsibility for new technology incubation, including RFMD’s cooperative research and development agreement with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) related to the commercialization of GaAs-based concentrated photovoltaic cells (CPV).
Bob Van Buskirk, currently president of RFMD’s Multi-Market Products Group, will lead RFMD’s Compound Semiconductor Group. Mr. Van Buskirk was previously chief executive officer and president of Sirenza Microdevices, which was acquired by RFMD in November, 2007. Prior to Sirenza Microdevices, Mr. Van Buskirk held multiple senior level positions at Northrop Grumman (formerly TRW), including responsibility for commercializing their GaAs compound semiconductor technology and leading the development and growth of their compound semiconductor foundry business.
Norm Hilgendorf, currently vice president of Corporate Development at RFMD, will become corporate vice president and president of RFMD’s Multi-Market Products Group. Mr. Hilgendorf joined RFMD in November, 2007, from Sirenza Microdevices, where he served most recently as chief operating officer. Mr. Hilgendorf has many years of senior management experience, including sales and general management, in multi-market organizations and in the wide range of end markets served by MPG.
Bob Bruggeworth, president and CEO of RFMD, said, “Bob Van Buskirk is the ideal individual to lead RFMD’s Compound Semiconductor Group. Bob is a recognized industry veteran in compound semiconductor technologies and he has consistently led his organizations to outstanding growth. Similarly, Norm Hilgendorf will hit the ground running, given his exceptional operational background and personal involvement in the strategic planning and corporate development for our multi-market organization.”
