Optogan opens LED chip production site in Europe

Optogan has opened Europe's second largest LED chip production site.

“In Landshut, we have discovered the ideal infrastructure for our future high-volume production of efficient LED chips. Our LED lamps and luminaires are on the way towards lighting up indoor, outdoor and residential areas all over the world”, explains Hans Peter Ehweiner, the Managing Director of Optogan GmbH.



The foundation of the new site is the former Hitachi semiconductor factory, which offers a clean room area of up to 4'000m2. Investments reaching double figures of millions of euros and up to 100 members of staff form the framework for the company’s production activities. The initial capacity stands at over one billion LED chips per year.



The Landshut site also forms the basis of the international sales activities carried out by the Optogan Group.



The Optogan Group was founded by three Russian physicists in Finland in 2004. Since 2005, the company has been developing and manufacturing chip technologies in Dortmund (Germany). At the end of 2010, Optogan opened the largest production site for LED components and moderns in the whole of Eastern Europe in St. Petersburg.



The Landshut site is now home to the production of light-emitting diode chips, which are able to light up lamps for 30 years and carry the seal of “Made in Germany”.