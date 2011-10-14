Components | October 14, 2011
Microsemi announces impact from Thailand flood
Microsemi Corporation announced one of its subcontracted manufacturing facilities located in the Rojana Industrial Park in Ayutthaya, Thailand, has suspended operations due to damage sustained from the region's recent flooding. The industrial park is without power and officials have ordered an evacuation of the area.
"The entire Microsemi family sends our sympathy to those affected by the significant flooding throughout Thailand," said James J. Peterson, Microsemi's president and chief executive officer. "As we assess the impact of our operations in the region, we will continue to focus on the safety of our team and the community. We are working on a recovery plan to identify solutions that ensure our customers' needs are met in an appropriate fashion, and are evaluating a variety of options including shifting production to other facilities."
The Rojana Industrial Park facility, located 67 kilometers (42 miles) north of Bangkok, manufactures a small percentage of the company's parts for commercial and industrial end markets. Initial reports indicate the facility has sustained water damage as a result of the flooding, impacting operations stemming from damage to test equipment, as well as product slated for delivery in Microsemi's first fiscal quarter ending January 1. The company will remain focused on restoring operations to full production levels as quickly as conditions permit.
