Imperas cooperates with Renesas Electronics

Imperas and Renesas Electronics Corporation have been cooperating on the verification of the Open Virtual Platforms (OVP) Fast Processor Models of the Renesas V850 cores.

These models are being used with the OVPsim virtual platform simulator, usually for software testing of automotive electronics applications. Users include NIRA Dynamics, a provider of tire pressure sensor systems.



Renesas and Imperas collaborated on the verification plan for the OVP Fast Processor Models of the V850 Family of CPU cores, and Renesas has supported Imperas with technology to assist in the verification of the OVP Fast Processor Models.



“Imperas with its OVP Fast Processor Models is addressing key issues in software development for embedded systems,” said Hirohiko Ono, senior manager of the MCU Tools Marketing Department for Renesas Electronics Corporation. “We are happy to work with Imperas to ensure that high quality models are easily available to our worldwide customers, helping them to develop and test software faster and more easily using virtual platforms.”



“In the automotive electronics industry we always need to do more testing of our embedded systems software,” said Peter Lindskog, head of development for NIRA Dynamics AB, a subsidiary of Audi Electronics Venture GmbH. “Finding that the simulation performance of the Imperas/OVP V850 model was 50 times faster than our previous solution opens up new possibilities for us in software testing, and enables us to increase our test coverage and product reliability."



All OVP processor models are instruction accurate, and very fast, focused on enabling embedded software developers, especially those building hardware-dependent software such as firmware and bare metal applications, to have a development environment available early to accelerate the software development cycle.



OVP processor models work with the OVPsim and Imperas simulators, which employ a state of the art just-in-time code morphing engine to achieve the simulation speed. Virtual platforms utilizing these OVP processor models can be created with the OVP peripheral and platform models, or the processor models can be integrated into SystemC/TLM2 based virtual platforms using the native TLM2 interface available with all OVP models.



The native TLM2 interface enables multiple instantiations of the processor models in a single virtual platform, just as any other component would be instantiated. The OVP simulator can also be encapsulated within the Eclipse IDE, enabling easy use for software developers.



“Imperas is very excited to be working with Renesas, the leader in automotive MCUs,” said Simon Davidmann, president and CEO, Imperas. “Cooperation between processor vendors and independent tool developers is critical to providing optimized flows for embedded software development.”