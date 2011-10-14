Lantiq expands COSIC single-chip family

Lantiq expanded its family of single-chip solutions for advanced cordless home telephony - the new COSIC WDCT, a 2.4GHz version of the company’s DECT solution.

“With this addition to the COSIC product family, our customers can field a complete range of cordless voice products based on a common platform that offers unsurpassed performance and audio quality,” said Rainer Spielberg, vice president of marketing for Lantiq.

- First 2.4GHz frequency cordless solution supporting wideband/HD voice quality and low-rate data application capability (similar to European CAT-iq feature-set) to make the cordless phone a value-added component of a digital home.- Wideband coding and transmission and advanced acoustic echo cancellation results in brilliant HD voice quality for conversation and recording, including full duplex hands free speaking with HD sound.- Adaptive collision detection and channel selection for co-existence with 2.4 GHz wireless LAN.- High Signal-to-Noise Ratio (sensitivity approx. -98 dbm) reduces transmit power requirement and achieves better range performance than alternative devices.- All members of the COSIC family integrate baseband controller, RF transceiver and power amplifier on single silicon chip, resulting in lowest system Bill of Material (BOM) cost, optimized manufacturing and logistics, smallest PCB footprint and low power consumption.- Single architecture across family leverages manufacturer’s hardware and software design investment across regulated 1.9 GHz DECT/CAT-iq and unlicensed 2.4 GHz cordless voice platforms.Samples available now to qualified customers for design, with volume production beginning in the first quarter of 2012. Available reference design for basestation and handset includes hardware and core firmware supporting full-duplex hands-free, polyphony ringer, and ECO mode (a DECT energy saving feature). The solution also is supported for integration into broadband home gateways.