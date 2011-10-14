Components | October 14, 2011
Infineon with Microcontroller Multicore Achitecture for Automotive
Infineon Technologies AG introduced its 32-bit microcontroller (MCU) multicore architecture. The new architecture is the foundation of Infineon’s next generation MCU family that will fulfill the requirements of upcoming automotive powertrain and safety applications.
The multicore architecture features up to three processor cores to share the application load, introduces lockstep cores and contains further enhanced hardware safety mechanisms. A first implementation of the architecture is available to selected customers for architecture exploration and early prototyping.
65nm embedded Flash Technology
The 65nm embedded Flash technology is designed for highest reliability in the harsh automotive environment. End-of-line programming speed of the embedded Flash is up to 20 times faster than in the previous generation of Infineon’s microcontrollers. This is especially important due to the increased amount of embedded Flash required by automotive systems.
Development Device is available
The first implementation of the multicore architecture, the Development Device, is now available for prototyping to selected customers. Automotive system suppliers can start now to explore the multicore architecture’s features and develop their multicore software implementation. The 65nm Development Device contains three TriCore CPUs, two of them with lockstep implementation, and 4MByte of embedded Flash.
Next-generation 65nm eFlash MCU family with multicore architecture
The novel multicore architecture will be used in the next generation 65nm eFlash microcontroller family AURIX™. The family will be highly scalable with devices of up to 300MHz in clock frequency and up to 8MB of embedded Flash. With its high real-time performance, embedded safety and security features the microcontroller family is ideally suited for applications such as the control of combustion engines, electrical and hybrid vehicles, transmission control units, chassis domains, braking systems, electrical power steering systems, airbags and advanced driver assistance systems.
First products of the AURIX family are scheduled to be available by mid 2012, with qualification planned in the second half of 2013.
