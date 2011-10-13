STMicro collaborates with Enel

Enel has selected STMicroelectronics to be its key semiconductor partner in the Energy@Home consortium launched by Electrolux, Enel, Indesit and Telecom Italia in October 2009.

“Minimizing global consumption of electrical energy is one of the main challenges facing the world today. This new collaboration with Enel underpins ST’s commitment to further develop technologies and solutions that address energy savings,” said Matteo Lo Presti, Group Vice President, Industrial and Multisegment Sector, STMicroelectronics. “The Energy@Home initiative has already demonstrated that the combination of smarter meters, smarter appliances and access to real-time information on energy usage and costs encourages users to change their energy consumption patterns, resulting in lower costs to the consumer and a more efficient electricity supply. We are certain that ST’s contribution to the Consortium, will open doors to extend easy access to household energy consumption information to an even broader consumer population.”



An essential part of the new key collaboration between ST and Enel is the combination of ST’s innovative USB key, based on an STM32W 32-bit ARM Cortex-M3 core with up to 256-Kbyte Flash, with Enel’s “Smart Info” device to communicate with household smart meters, enabling customers to access meter information more easily via a number of simple visual supports (personal computers, entertainment equipment, electrical appliances, mobile devices, and dedicated displays).



This integration gives consumer’s detailed knowledge of their consumption and the ability to optimize it by organizing the use of appliances and lighting more efficiently. The integration of the two devices will transmit the information on consumption collected from the meter inside the residential network through a standard and open communication protocol.