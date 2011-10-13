Components | October 13, 2011
Freescale adds Multicore Qorivva MCU
Automakers continue to raise the bar with their new vehicle designs, delivering improved fuel economy and lower emissions to address consumer expectations and government regulations.
High-performance microcontrollers (MCUs) play a key role in green automotive design, and Freescale Semiconductor announced the first of several powerful multicore automotive MCUs that help make it easier for automotive designers to improve engine efficiency and reduce exhaust pollution.
Freescale's new multicore Qorivva 32-bit MPC5676R MCU, built on Power Architecture technology, provides four times the performance, double the memory space and more functionality than the previous-generation, single-core MPC5566 MCU. The combined benefits of the MPC5676R allow global automakers to incorporate state-of-the art technology, such as direct injection, turbo-charging and full drive by wire systems into a single controller.
"Freescale understands the key role technology plays in helping automakers produce greener, more fuel-efficient vehicles, and we have a long history of working with the automotive industry to develop the solutions they need for their latest-generation designs," said Ray Cornyn, vice president of Freescale's Automotive MCU business. "For powertrain, our goal is to produce the most powerful and flexible MCUs that can simultaneously manage all the complex control of a modern engine, while giving designers the tools and software platforms they need to reduce system complexity."
The adaptability and capability of the MPC5676R make it ideal for a variety of powertrain control applications, including diesel, gasoline and natural gas engines and hybrid electric and plug-in electric vehicles. Freescale continues to work with global automotive OEMs, including GM, to provide 32-bit MCU solutions that can meet the performance demands required to manage complex powertrain systems.
Comprehensive ecosystem for Qorivva MCUs
The strength and value of Qorivva microcontrollers extend beyond the silicon. Each Qorivva MCU comes with a full run-time software solution, including AUTOSAR MCAL driver suites and AUTOSAR real-time operating system for single-core and multicore MCUs. Qorivva MCUs also are supported by development tools, including high-performance compilers and multicore debuggers from Freescale development partners. Access to this ecosystem of Freescale and third-party tools helps reduce application development complexity and debugging/validation time during prototyping and software integration.
In addition, the Qorivva powertrain portfolio is now supported by a new eTPU compiler, debugger and simulator, helping to lower customer development costs and providing them with a tool for creating advanced engine timer software.
Freescale's deep roots in the automotive electronics industry are apparent in its involvement with industry consortia. Freescale is a founding member of the DSI, FlexRay and LIN consortia, a premium member of AUTOSAR and an active member of the PSI5, JASPAR and GENIVI consortia. Freescale's Power Architecture products are also supported by its global systems labs and software customization services.
Availability
Freescale plans to offer evaluation kits and samples of the MPC5676R MCU in January 2012. For pricing, please contact your local Freescale sales representative.
The 90-nanometer, dual-core MPC5676R MCU is equipped with:The MPC5676R's increased performance and features address the competitive forces of the automotive industry head-on. Industry-standard Power Architecture cores make it easy for software engineers to reuse legacy code, helping drive down automakers' costs even when moving to advanced multi-core architectures.
- 6 MB of on-chip flash memory
- 384 KB of on-chip RAM
- Three high-performance enhanced timing processor units (eTPU)
- 64-channel 12-bit analog-to-digital converter.
- CAN and FlexRay communications systems
- On-chip hardware for knock detection processing.
