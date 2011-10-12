Invensas multi-die face down packaging technology for Nanium

Nanium S.A. is using Invensas' new multi-die face down (xFD) packaging technology in the design of Nanium's latest high density, high speed DRAM solutions.

Nanium used the dual-face down (DFD) implementation of Invensas' xFD packaging technology to help make the new package solution smaller and thinner by enabling multi-chip scaling in a chip-scale package form factor. It also provided significant capacity, thermal and electrical performance advantages, and all at a better price point.



"We are the first offering Invensas DFD packaging technology in volume," said Armando Tavares, president of Nanium's Executive Board. "With Invensas DFD technology we achieve better electrical and thermal performance with standard wire bond process and less process steps, compared to the conventional Dual Die DRAM Package."



"We are pleased to enable Nanium's packaging solution with our latest xFD advanced packaging technology," said Simon McElrea, president, Invensas Corporation. "This implementation shows that our new multi-die face down technology platform is meeting industry demand for denser, faster and cheaper DRAM solutions."