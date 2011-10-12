STMicro with industry first

STMicroelectronics is the world’s first manufacturer to have implemented Through-Silicon Via technology (TSV) in high-volume MEMS production.

TSV replaces traditional wiring with short vertical interconnects in ST’s multi-chip MEMS devices, such as smart sensors and multi-axis inertial modules, enabling a higher level of functional integration and performance in a smaller form factor.



TSV utilizes short, vertical structures to connect multiple silicon dice stacked vertically in a single package, offering greater space efficiency and higher interconnect density compared with wire bonding or flip chip stacking. Already deployed in volume production, the ST-patented TSV technology helps shrink the MEMS chip size while increasing its robustness and performance.



“There is a great demand for smaller packages in the consumer market. ST’s breakthrough implementation of TSV in MEMS devices opens a path to reduced footprints and increased functionality in mobile phones and other gadgets,” said Benedetto Vigna, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of ST’s Analog, MEMS and Sensor Group. “High-performance 3D-chip integration in our smart sensors and multi-axis inertial modules marks another important milestone in our mission to make MEMS ubiquitous in all facets of life.”