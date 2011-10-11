Imec and ASML sign long-term collaboration

Imec has signed a new agreement with ASML for a period of 5 years (2011-2015).

Already in November 2011, ASML will install its state-of-the-art 193nm immersion litho tool, the NXT1950i system. Imec will also be able to further accelerate its world-renowned work on EUV lithography with the installation of the production-ready EUV litho system NXE:3300B, the successor of ASML’s NXE:3100 preproduction tool that has been installed at imec in Spring 2011. Moreover, the agreement involves the suite of ASML’s computational lithography tools and the advanced metrology platform ASML Yieldstar S200.



The close interaction in imec’s world-leading semiconductor ecosystem, provides ASML - from its future industry clients - crucial feedback on essential specifications to optimize their next-generation lithography tools.

Building on 25 years of experience, and by combining the most advanced lithography tools and skills from imec, ASML, Carl Zeiss and imec’s global semiconductor ecosystem, we now represent the largest litho expertise centre in the world.



“Our more than 25 years collaboration has proven to be a true win-win situation. Imec has been a development center for ASML to test the stability of and optimize its most advanced tools in a reliable environment together with the entire semiconductor ecosystem;” said Luc Van den hove, President and CEO of imec. “This agreement is a confirmation of our long-term strategic and fruitful partnership.”



"ASML's close partnership with imec has given our joint customers early insights and learning into the capabilities of new chip manufacturing solutions, paving the way for their technology leadership and commercial success. We're pleased to commit to the next level of collaboration as we transition to EUV technology and so enter the next decade of shrink technologies," said Martin van den Brink, ASML's Chief Products and Technology Officer.